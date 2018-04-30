29 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 2,419 Boreholes to Be Sunk Countrywide

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — A total of 2,419 boreholes are expected to be sunk countrywide in 2017/2018 compared to 1,557 boreholes sunk the previous year, a move expected to mitigate drought.

The project, which is being conducted by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, together with the private sector, is also expected to improve access to water for households in the country.

Whereas the number of boreholes drilled by the public sector declined, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says those drilled by the private sector almost doubled in the period under review.

Meanwhile, the total areas covered by forest increase marginally from 4.1 million hectares in 2016 to 4.2 million hectares in 2017.

Sales of timber from government forests declined from 1.03 million true cubic meters in 2016 to 881,600 true cubic meters in 2017.

