Kenya: Bandari Hit Nakumatt to Cement Third Spot

Machakos — Abdallah Hassan struck a brace as Bandari cemented their hold on third spot in the Kenyan premier League standings with a 2-1 win over Nakumatt FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday afternoon.

Hassan's goals in either half in between Boniface Mukhekhe's penalty saw the dockers extend to 22 points after 13 matches while Nakumatt's winless run stretched to 10 matches.

Bandari who drew at home against Zoo Kericho in midweek came determined to get back to winning ways and they were off to a flier with Hassan striking the back of the net within the first 10 minutes of the game.

However, the determined Nakumatt who are seeking to get off the basement of the standings made a response in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot after Bernard Odhiambo handled inside the box. Mukhekhe stepped forward to send Farouk Shikhalo the wrong way and restore parity.

On the other end, Bandari almost went back into the lead with a free kick from a favorable position but David King'atua's left foot curler went over.

It wasn't a half of many chances and the only other opportunity at goal that was presented was a William Wadri shot off a Hassan pass that went over.

In the second period, the visitors once again started faster off the blocks and just six minutes in, they came close with a Collins Agade shot which was however well collected by Lucas Indeche.

But they got into the lead in the 62nd minute with Hassan dribbling his way into the box and unleashing a bullet of a shot from his left foot that bounced against the inside of the upright before going in.

Almost immediately, Nicholas Mejja came close to scoring against his former employers with a scorching freekick from range but it went over.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, Bandari had a chance to seal the win off a counter attack but Wadri could not beat Indeche one on one while Shabaan Kenga took too many touches off the rebound allowing the Nakumatt players to fall back and recover.

The hosts piled pressure in the final minutes of the game but they could not get back on level terms, the loss sinking them further in relegation.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm