Rwanda: Miroplast Coach Accuses Players of Match Fixing

Miroplast head coach Suleiman Niyibizi has accused his players of taking money from Kiyovu after losing to the Green Baggies 2-0 on Friday.

Niyibizi, who joined Miroplast last week was charged with keeping the club in the Azam premier league but has alot of work to do with the club still rooted at the bottom of the table on 13 points with 12 matches to go.

Forwards Francis Mustafa and Innocent Habyarimana scored in each half of the match as Kiyovu moved within 2 points of league leaders APR at Kigali Stadium.

A visibly angry Niyibizi sarcastically thanked Kiyovu for preparing his players and referees on how to approach the match.

"I would like to thank Kiyovu on how they prepared my players, referees and the pitch because the manner in which we conceded and lost the game was very dubious and it seems that the goals were gifts from my players," Niyibizi said.

Former Kiyovu defender Mukamba Namasobwa who has previously been accused of throwing away matches was at fault for the first goal while second goal was a result of a careless mistake by goalkeeper Jean-Paul Mutabazi.

Niyibizi said he has been getting information that some of his players receive money and throw away games and promised to investigate the matter.

"I know about incidents like this which have become sort of a culture in our football and in Miroplast players especially. I will sack them if I know them. I am going to invesigate this matter and I will share it soon," the former Isonga coach said.

APR and AS Kigali which play each other today are first and second in the league respectively while Kiyovu are third with 32 points.

Friday

SC Kiyovu 2-0 Milopast