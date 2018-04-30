29 April 2018

Kenya: Movie Goers Enjoy Premiere of 'Avengers - Infinity War'

By Hilary Kimuyu

Only a handful of Kenyans were privy to an advanced screening of the much anticipated Avengers: Infinity War movie at an exclusive event at Prestige Mall.

For every Marvel Comics fan, this was a culmination of the best elements of different Marvel superheroes.

The film has been hailed as a feat of filmmaking because no other studio may ever have the patience to spend 10 years and billions of dollars building up to one release.

This inherent complexity - the need to unite multiple threads and multiple people - is Infinity War's greatest gift and biggest curse.

STAR-STUDDED CAST

On one hand, fans will appreciate the resolution of plot points they've been following since 2008's Iron Man or 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

On the other hand, those who missed a couple movies, or just frankly can't remember the finer points of Thor: The Dark World, might feel a bit lost.

The new Marvel movie which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo is expected to beat Black Panther on its opening weekend and it could become the biggest debut of all time.

The latest Marvel movie boasts a star-studded cast that features the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The premiere of the movie at Prestige Mall was held courtesy of Crimson Multimedia and KenyaBuzz.

