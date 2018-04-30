29 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Atwoli - Why I Didn't Condole With Matiba's Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has come clean on why he never condoled the family of the late pro-democracy champion Kenneth Matiba.

The fiery trade union says he chose to stay away because he was part of the system which persecuted and detained Matiba at the height of the agitation for a return to multiparty democracy in the early 1990s.

"I was surprised to see some of the people I worked together with in Kanu back then going to condole with the late Matiba's family. But I chose not go to pretend because I was one of the main mobilizers of YK92 (Youth for Kanu 92) movement," said Atwoli.

NAIROBI LEADERS

"And some of these people keep saying they want to be the presidents of this country," added the Cotu boss in what appeared to be subtle dig at Deputy president William Ruto.

Atwoli spoke on Sunday during the Cotu Labour Day Prayer service at St Stephen's Cathedral, Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

The service was attended by a host of Nairobi leaders across the political divide including Governor Mike Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja, Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Nominated MP and Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

Also present was the Cabinet Secretary for Labour Ukur Yattani.

Kenya

Controversial Doctor Faces Charges of Stealing Body Organs

Former Chief Government Pathologist, Dr Moses Njue, could soon be charged in court after the Director of Public… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.