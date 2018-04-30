Kenya: Atwoli - Why I Didn't Condole With Matiba's Family

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has come clean on why he never condoled the family of the late pro-democracy champion Kenneth Matiba.

The fiery trade union says he chose to stay away because he was part of the system which persecuted and detained Matiba at the height of the agitation for a return to multiparty democracy in the early 1990s.

"I was surprised to see some of the people I worked together with in Kanu back then going to condole with the late Matiba's family. But I chose not go to pretend because I was one of the main mobilizers of YK92 (Youth for Kanu 92) movement," said Atwoli.

NAIROBI LEADERS

"And some of these people keep saying they want to be the presidents of this country," added the Cotu boss in what appeared to be subtle dig at Deputy president William Ruto.

Atwoli spoke on Sunday during the Cotu Labour Day Prayer service at St Stephen's Cathedral, Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

The service was attended by a host of Nairobi leaders across the political divide including Governor Mike Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja, Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Nominated MP and Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

Also present was the Cabinet Secretary for Labour Ukur Yattani.