Kenya: Muthoni Drummer Queen to Release Kenya's First Virtual Reality Music Video

Hot off the heels of Muthoni Drummer Queen's mega performance at her album launch early this month, the pioneering artiste will soon be releasing Kenya's first virtual reality music video.

The end product is the result of a two month collaboration with electronic producer/UK's leading Virtual Reality artiste Simon Wilkinson (Circa 69) with support from Swiss beat makers Hook & Shake it Machine.

Having met at Convergence festival in March 2017, Muthoni and Simon have been working on a brand new song and music video to be released in the form of an interactive virtual reality experience.

"The project with Muthoni is a great opportunity for us to experiment; to combine music and virtual reality, to find out what is possible and to try to make something which brings out the best out of both," said Simon.

VIRTUAL REALITY

This new work combines 3D games graphics with video and gif art to create a 5-minute immersive experience in which audiences get to decide how the song ends.

This work is particularly meaningful as it is Kenya's first music video in virtual reality.

The collaborators designed this project as a response to their research into trends, which demonstrate that audiences worldwide are demanding greater levels of interactivity and a more meaningful role in products they consume.

The project has been made possible through a grant from the British Council's #EastAfricaArts program which seeks to share skills of creatives and ignite partnerships between the creative sectors of the UK and East Africa.