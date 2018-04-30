Kenya: Schools Reopen to Heavy Rains, Transfer of Teachers

Schools reopen on Monday for the second term with several activities lined up. But, as they head back to school, some challenges await the learners, among them floods which have occurred in different parts of the country, with some schools playing host to victims.

Several schools will also have new principals after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) transferred 515 head teachers.

The government is also expected to roll out medical cover for students and conclude their registration under the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has acknowledged that the ongoing rains have affected infrastructure in many parts of the country, including hindering access to school environments.

HEAVY RAINS

Ms Mohamed has since instructed Regional Coordinators of Education and County Directors of Education to conduct a quick assessment on the impact of the rains on schools, technical institutions and public universities in their respective regions.

"Particularly, the officers should advise the ministry on areas where the rains may drastically affect the opening of schools or the learning process in the higher education sector with a view to forestalling any crises. I also urge the public to be vigilant and take proper care of our young ones who are also our greatest resource," said Ms Mohamed.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that there will be heavy rains in the coming days, affecting students as they report back for the second term.