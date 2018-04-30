29 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Schools Reopen to Heavy Rains, Transfer of Teachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Schools reopen on Monday for the second term with several activities lined up. But, as they head back to school, some challenges await the learners, among them floods which have occurred in different parts of the country, with some schools playing host to victims.

Several schools will also have new principals after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) transferred 515 head teachers.

The government is also expected to roll out medical cover for students and conclude their registration under the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has acknowledged that the ongoing rains have affected infrastructure in many parts of the country, including hindering access to school environments.

HEAVY RAINS

Ms Mohamed has since instructed Regional Coordinators of Education and County Directors of Education to conduct a quick assessment on the impact of the rains on schools, technical institutions and public universities in their respective regions.

"Particularly, the officers should advise the ministry on areas where the rains may drastically affect the opening of schools or the learning process in the higher education sector with a view to forestalling any crises. I also urge the public to be vigilant and take proper care of our young ones who are also our greatest resource," said Ms Mohamed.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that there will be heavy rains in the coming days, affecting students as they report back for the second term.

Kenya

Controversial Doctor Faces Charges of Stealing Body Organs

Former Chief Government Pathologist, Dr Moses Njue, could soon be charged in court after the Director of Public… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.