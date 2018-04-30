Kenya: Missing Karichu Turns Up, Steals the Show At Trans Nzoia Open

Limuru Country Club's John Karichu, whose name was missing in the first round draw of this year's Trans Nzoia Open, eventually showed up at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course on Saturday and proceeded to take command of the competition.

The handicap plus one Karichu shot level par 73, to grab a one shot lead from Railway's Samuel Njoroge as a total of 21 players out of the field of 55 players, managed to break 80 on the tough course.

Enroute to levelling the long course, Karichu made four birdies but against four bogeys.

"The greens were really slow so you really have to put the ball so firmly to get pars live alone birdies," said Karichu.

On the other hand, Njoroge's 74 was a shot better than the Great Rift Valley Resort's Simon Njogu and Robinson Owiti from Vet Lab who both shot two over par 75.

Edwin Mudanyi, George Felix, Isaac Makokha and Sammy Mulama were left a shot behind.

The second round of the 54-hole event was still on at the time of writing while the third and final round is set for Sunday morning.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday, Lucas Oluoch, a handicap 19 golfer, carded 35 points to win the Sunset Charity tournament in aid of Nyanza Golf Club.

Oluoch won by point from the handicap six Morris Gitonga Njue who beat Anthony Juma, lady golfer Caroline Kadikinyi on countback.

In fifth place was Ben Handa with 33 points. Wycliffe Owino and Eden Odhiambo won the two nines with 20 and 19 points. The charity event was sponsored by Kenya Power and Stanbic Bank amongst others.

The Nyanza Golf Club has embarked on the re-construction of the par 70 course into an 18-hole international course, a project that require at least Sh100 million.