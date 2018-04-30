Photo: The Citizen

The government will foot medical bills for the treatment of comedian Amri Athuman - popularly known as Mzee Majuto – in India.

Dar es Salaam — The government will foot medical bills for the treatment of comedian, Mr Amri Athuman - popularly known as Mzee Majuto - in India.

Yesterday, April 28, 2018, the Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, visited Mzee Majuto who is admitted at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam where he announced that the government has decided to take the responsibility of the comedian's medical bills.

Mzee Majuto was admitted at Tumaini Hospital on April 23, following deterioration of his health.

In July last year, he underwent a hernia surgery in Tanga.

At Tumaini Hospital, he had to be referred to the MNH.

"We have started by shifting him to the MNH from Tumaini Hospital as we prepare to issue him a referral for treatment in India," he said.

He said all the medical bills to be lodged by the MNH and India will be covered by the government.

In another development, companies that had worked with the veteran actor have started to respond to the government plea to contribute towards Mzee Majuto's treatment.