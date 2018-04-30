Photo: Daily News

Tanzania president John Magufuli.

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania President John Magufuli has defended the country's economy, saying it's among the five fastest growing economies on the African continent - and projected it to grow by 7.1 per cent this year.

Dr Magufuli made the statement on Sunday, April 29, in Ismani, Iringa region, during a brief ceremony to inaugurate a 189 kilometer-long road stretching from Iringa municipality to the Fufu administrative ward in Dodoma region.

The Sh207-billion road was constructed with funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Reports released yesterday show that AfDB contributed 65 per cent of the construction costs, while JICA and the Tanzania government disbursed 21 and 12 per cent of the total cost respectively.

Tanzania also forked out the money that was used to compensate the 'victims' of the project who had to surrender land and other property to give way to the project.

Addressing the local residents who turned up for the ceremony, President Magufuli took the opportunity to pooh-pooh criticism from political rivals that the much-lauded economic growth hasn't been translated into improved living for ordinary Tanzanians.

Noting that the country has built great trust in its development partners, Dr Magufuli argued that this was ample testimony that the economy was growing.

"We couldn't construct this road in 1961 because we had a poor economy. But, today, we are able to attract donors, convincing them that the country's ability to service the loans has increased - which is an indication that our economy has grown," the president said.

"AfDB has so far disbursed over $3.6 billion. Last year alone, they released $1.9 billion for implementing road projects - which is equivalent to 52 per cent of all the money issued for road construction projects."

The head of State further said that there were some projects which are being implemented through domestic funding. These include rehabilitation of the central railway, construction of marine vessels and increasing the Health ministry budget from Sh31 billion to Sh269 billion in the last three years!

He named other projects that are being implemented by domestic funding as the provision of free education for the first 12 years, connecting the rural community with electricity, and purchasing aircraft for the national flag carrier.

According to the president, the government will continue to secure soft loans for implementing development projects -noting that it spends billions of shillings monthly to service the loans.

"Tanzania has 35,000 kilometers of road networks, including regional and national roads that contribute to growing the economy across the country," he said - adding: "that's how the government works. Loans that were secured during the country's independence are still being serviced. Probably, loans secured by my government will continue to be serviced even after I have died!"

The president also encouraged Tanzanians to increase food production in their respective areas - and tap the benefits of a functional roads infrastructure to transport their crops to market.

In fact, he said, the country's economy was growing at 7 per cent - with a 4 per cent inflation - partly because of good crops production.