30 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Looters Want Power Back to Steal Resources - -Usani

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Una

Calabar — PASTOR Usani Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has said that the opposition in the country was using propaganda to gain acceptability with the electorate so that they can regain power in 2019 in order to steal the little resources left for the people.

He said: "The people say we should not talk about corruption, let us do our own, but when they say we should not talk about corruption, they want us to cover their sins but we will continue to talk about it because that is the reason we are where we are today.

"The people told you that corruption is not corruption but common stealing, that is if you steal you are not corrupt yet they have not defined corruption because they want to loot and enrich themselves to become perpetual lords."

Related

Nigeria

Nigeria As a Deadbeat Dad

A DEADBEAT dad is an irresponsible father; one who does not play his due roles in the upbringing of his children. As a… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.