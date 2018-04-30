Nigeria: Looters Want Power Back to Steal Resources - -Usani

Calabar — PASTOR Usani Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has said that the opposition in the country was using propaganda to gain acceptability with the electorate so that they can regain power in 2019 in order to steal the little resources left for the people.

He said: "The people say we should not talk about corruption, let us do our own, but when they say we should not talk about corruption, they want us to cover their sins but we will continue to talk about it because that is the reason we are where we are today.

"The people told you that corruption is not corruption but common stealing, that is if you steal you are not corrupt yet they have not defined corruption because they want to loot and enrich themselves to become perpetual lords."

