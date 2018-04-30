Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Ekiti PDP Chieftain, Demand N30m Ransom

Ado-Ekiti--The abductors of Ekiti State Financial Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Kayode Oni, are reportedly demanding N30 million as ransom before his release.

Oni was kidnapped, weekend, on Efon-rio Ekiti highway while returning to Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government after he had gone to conduct the PDP local government congress in Efon Local Government Area.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Jackson Adebayo, who made the disclosure in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, said the kidnappers had established contact with Oni's wife and younger brother and are demanding N30 million as ransom.

He said Oni was carrying his daughter and grandson in his car when he was waylaid by gunmen and ferried to an unknown destination .

Adebayo, however, revealed that only Oni was taken away by the kidnappers leaving behind other occupants of the vehicle.

He said: "The family told us reliably that they have made formal complaint at the police station in Efon about the situation and they promised to take action."

Contacted, the Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, neither denied nor confirmed the incident.

Chafe said he was out of Ekiti and had not been adequately briefed about the incident, promising to give the detail of the incident later.

