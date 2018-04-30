30 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Criminal Justice System Is Ineffective, By Oborevwori

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Festus Ahon

Asaba — SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, has identified overcrowding in prisons and other detention centres, unnecessary delay in criminal trials, slow implementation of the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act by other agencies in the Criminal Justice sector such as the Police and Prison Services, among others, as some of the reasons Nigeria's criminal justice system is ineffective.

In his goodwill message at the just concluded 5th Criminal Justice Reform Conference organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Criminal Justice Reform Committee in Asaba, Delta State, he said other reasons behind the ineffectiveness of Nigeria's Criminal Justice System include "lack of access to good counsel by the poor, continuing practice of holding charge, media trials by security agencies, few properly trained prosecutors, and inadequate funding of agencies involved in the Criminal Justice System."

He said that despite government's efforts in making policies and legislation to enhance the effective operations of the Criminal Justice System both at the national and sub-national levels, the aforementioned reasons continue to make it ineffective.

Urging participants at the conference to come up with strong recommendations that will assist in reforming Nigeria's criminal justice system, he said "As a nation, we have made a leap in an effort at reforming our criminal justice system through the passage into Law of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015."

Related

Nigeria

Nigeria As a Deadbeat Dad

A DEADBEAT dad is an irresponsible father; one who does not play his due roles in the upbringing of his children. As a… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.