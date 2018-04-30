30 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Herdsmen - 8 Feared Dead, Scores Injured in Fresh Benue Community Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Duru

Makurdi--Eight persons were feared dead late Saturday night in a fresh attack on Agagbe community, Sengev, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue after an invasion by suspected herdsmen.

Vanguard gathered that the invaders also left scores injured, while several houses and huts were set ablaze.

According to a source, the marauding herdsmen resorted to sacking the community after their entreaty to be allowed into the community with their cattle to graze was turned down by the youths and elders of the area.

"They had a few days ago sent emissaries to the village to be allowed entry into the village to graze but the people refused.

"Shortly after, the herders were seen with thousands of cow trying to enter the village, which the people resisted.

"They later came back and claimed that the cows had been killed but the people insisted that there was nothing like that. They insisted that it was a ploy by the herders to curry sympathy to allow them entry into the community.

"Later Saturday night, around 11pm, armed herdsmen stormed Agagbe and started shooting sporadically, burning down the property of the people and injuring many.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu could not be reached on phone to confirm the development.

Related

Nigeria

Nigeria As a Deadbeat Dad

A DEADBEAT dad is an irresponsible father; one who does not play his due roles in the upbringing of his children. As a… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.