Nigeria: Police Nab Fake Doctor Who Aborts Pregnancies in Katsina

Katsina — Policemen in Katsina State have arrested a 38-year-old fake doctor, Joseph Umaru, who specialised in performing abortion for ladies as well as other medical services.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili, who confirmed this through his Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said the fake doctor was arrested following a tip-off.

DSP Isah said the fake medical doctor had confessed to the crime and mentioned some government health workers in the area as his accomplices.

According to him, "On 16/04/2018 at about 16:30hrs, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Joseph Umaru 'm' aged 38yrs, an indigene of Ofu LGA of Kogi State, residing at Kwado Qrts, Katsina.

"Suspect has been parading himself as a medical doctor in Kaita LGA of Katsina State, attending to patients and performing different types of medical procedures, including prescription of drugs, injections, taking of blood samples and blood transfusion.

"Nemesis caught up with him, when he was arrested by the police and during the course of investigation, the following exhibits were recovered from his possession: seven different certificates of colleges of Health Technology Kankia and Funtua suspected to be forged and other documents.

"Different types of surgical equipment,drugs, blood samples, syringes and needles, hospital receipts and prescription booklets.

"Suspect has confessed to the crime and mentioned one Rabe Lawal 'm' aged 40yrs and one Shehu Halilu 'm' aged 37yrs, all of Kaita LGA of Katsina State to be his accomplices. Investigation into this case is still ongoing."

Also about six armed robbers were reportedly arrested in a fierce encounter between the men of the underworlds and the men and officers of the Katsina State Police Command.

