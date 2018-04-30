Photo: Daily Monitor

A police officer interrogates Kyataka Mukiibi in Kampala after his arrest on April 29, 2018.

Police say they have arrested one of the prominent and most wanted marijuana drug lord in Kampala.

Kyataka Mukiibi who also calls himself "General" was arrested by police officers around Market Street after a tip off by concerned citizens while he was supplying and collecting money from his clients.

"Mukiibi has since 2016 been on our wanted list. His name sufficed on our watch-list after the suspects arrested during an operation confessed and disclosed their supplier," reads part of a police statement issued on Sunday.

Police say they searched his home in Bulenga and recovered huge amounts of marijuana which he was allegedly planning to supply in areas of Makindye, Kikoni and Kisenyi as reflected his records book .

"Among the notable individuals arrested by police for selling marijuana around the town centre is a one Mellisa and Alex Tebagalika who have also pinned Mukiibi as the person behind their business," added the police statement.

Mukiibi is currently detained at CPS Kampala on SD Reference 79/24/04/2018 as investigations into the case continue.

In Uganda, a person convicted of dealing in illicit drugs is sentenced to three-month in imprison or a Shs1m fine or both. Reports indicate that illicit drug trade is on the increase in the country.

Facing an upsurge in drug use, Parliament is debating the enactment of a tough new narcotics-control bill into law. According to the legislation, drug trafficking would be punished with life imprisonment, while possession would result in a minimum fine of $4,000, or two years in jail.

The Police has carried out a number of operations in places where the marijuana business is booming and arrested several sellers and smokers, many of whom are incidentally linked to crimes like robbery and murder.

Police sources say on average, they arrest 50 to 60 people in connection with marijuana smoking and selling as well as other crimes in Kampala every month.

Marijuana hotspots include Makerere Kivulu, Nakasero I Village, Nakivubo mews, The Old Taxi Park, Parts of Kisekka Market, Kisenyi, Arua Park, Nsambya Railway Quarters and Kalerwe.

Others are Kawempe playground, Makerere Kikoni, Bwaise and Katanga, among others.