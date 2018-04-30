29 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Just in - Police Confirm Explosion At Nwodo's Residence

By James Eze

The police in Enugu State have confirmed the Sunday attack on the country home of Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He noted that there were no lives lost to the explosion which he said was caused by a very low device thrown into Mr Nwodo's compound by unknown persons.

"The State Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on getting the report; and while there Mr Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion happened, also came in," Mr Amaraizu said.

He said the explosion caused minor damage to the windows of a smaller building inside the compound.

The spokesman said the command has deployed its officers to secure the area.

"The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident," he added.

Mr Nwodo has also reacted to the explosion at his residence.

Speaking briefly to PREMIUM TIMES on phone, Mr Nwodo said the attackers, who threw the explosive device through the fence of his house, are cowards.

He said the attack will not deter him from speaking on various issues affecting the country and the Igbos.

