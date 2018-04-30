Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Chinhoyi Municipality's planned 14km road rehabilitation project, which is valued at $1,3 million, hangs in the balance amid funding delays and bottlenecks caused by the new procurement regulations that require a licence for tenders above set thresholds.

Under the new regulations, projects that are worth more than $1 million need to be registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) -- a successor body to the State Procurement Board -- to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a recent full council meeting, Chinhoyi town clerk Mr Maxwell Kaitano said rehabilitation of roads should have started earlier, but late disbursement of funds by Zinara and procedural bottlenecks in procurement delayed the project.

"As long as the money we require is above $1 million, we need to register with the Procurement Regulatory Authority (of Zimbabwe) so that we can award the best bidder," he said.

"That process of getting a licence is still in progress. Until we get the licence, then we cannot move."

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has since allocated $900 000 to the local authority for road works, but released only $44 000.

Chamber secretary Mr Abel Gotora said the municipality had applied for a further $600 000 on top of the $900 000 to fully roll out the projects.

"Let it be known that the money allocated by Zinara is not money already disbursed, but a statement of intent for now," he said.

He said the $900 000 allocated by Zinara was insufficient for the planned road works.

"The allocated $900 000 is not enough, so we have applied for another $600 000 so that the project is fully implemented," said Mr Gotora.

In the interim, council plans to use funds from the Estates Account to bankroll the project.

According to Ward 11 councillor Voster Mashevedzanwa, the local authority should take the bold step to borrow internally.