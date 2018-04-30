30 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 8 Perish in Bus Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least eight people, including five soldiers, died on Saturday night after a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) bus they were travelling in side-swiped a Zebra Kiss bus at the 92km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

At least 31 people were injured and are being treated at Murehwa District Hospital.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident, which also involved another vehicle, a Toyota Isis, occurred near the Ministry of Transport offices along the highway.

"Eight people died on the spot, while 31 others were injured," he said.

"The bodies of the deceased were ferried to Murehwa Hospital mortuary. Meanwhile, the 31 who were injured are being treated at the same hospital."

ZNA 2 Infantry Brigade spokesperson Lieutenant Munyaradzi Mushayamano also confirmed the accident yesterday.

"A total of eight people died at the 92km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway when a Zebra Kiss bus side-swiped with an army bus yesterday, 28th April 2018 at around 7.45pm," he said.

The Zebra Kiss bus, he said, was heading towards Mutoko, while the army bus was travelling towards Harare.

Lt Mushayamano said three of the deceased were civilians, while five were soldiers.

He said the injured were taken to Murehwa Hospital for treatment and the names of the deceased would be announced once their next of kin had been informed.

Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF Election Gets Second Day Amid Problems With Ballot Papers

Zanu PF was Sunday forced to roll over its primary elections to the next day amid massive bungling which saw the late or… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.