Zimbabwe: 8 Perish in Bus Crash

At least eight people, including five soldiers, died on Saturday night after a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) bus they were travelling in side-swiped a Zebra Kiss bus at the 92km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

At least 31 people were injured and are being treated at Murehwa District Hospital.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident, which also involved another vehicle, a Toyota Isis, occurred near the Ministry of Transport offices along the highway.

"Eight people died on the spot, while 31 others were injured," he said.

"The bodies of the deceased were ferried to Murehwa Hospital mortuary. Meanwhile, the 31 who were injured are being treated at the same hospital."

ZNA 2 Infantry Brigade spokesperson Lieutenant Munyaradzi Mushayamano also confirmed the accident yesterday.

"A total of eight people died at the 92km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway when a Zebra Kiss bus side-swiped with an army bus yesterday, 28th April 2018 at around 7.45pm," he said.

The Zebra Kiss bus, he said, was heading towards Mutoko, while the army bus was travelling towards Harare.

Lt Mushayamano said three of the deceased were civilians, while five were soldiers.

He said the injured were taken to Murehwa Hospital for treatment and the names of the deceased would be announced once their next of kin had been informed.