30 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Huge Steel Plant for Mash West

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Mashonaland West Province could soon have one of the biggest stainless steel plants in the world courtesy of Chinese investors, while work on the platinum project in Darwendale is expected to resume soon, a Government official has said.

In a recent interview, Special Advisor to the President Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the steel plant would positively contribute to Zimbabwe's industrialisation drive.

"The President met with the chairperson of the Chinese company mining at Selous near Chegutu in Guangzhou on his recent visit to China," he said.

"Government is currently working on documentation to give them coal, iron ore from Chivhu, limestone, part of which will be coming from Chegutu."

"This will ensure that we get the biggest stainless steel plant in the whole of Africa and probably the whole world."

According to Ambassador Mutsvangwa, the Darwendale project, which will be undertaken by Great Dyke Investments, is now on course following his recent visit to Russia.

The investors, he said, had renewed interest in the project, which is likely to employ more than 5 000 people.

Renewed optimism in the mining sector, said Ambassador Mutsvangwa, had seen some investors proposing to explore the Chiadzwa diamond fields.

"Representatives of one of the biggest diamond companies in the world were in the country recently and they have expressed interest in transforming Chiadzwa," he said.

"In their endeavour, they are looking at exploring the structure of the diamond field to see the possibility of mining beyond the alluvial gems."

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the re-engagement effort and declaration that Zimbabwe is open for business resonated well with the world, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora.

Zimbabwe, he said, was now a subject of discussion in investment and industrial hubs such as the Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

"With the goodwill that has seen President Mnangagwa tying down numerous investment deals, our people will soon start getting employment," he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa's drive to sell Zimbabwe on the global stage had given Zimbabweans in the Diaspora hope of returning home in the shortest possible time.

