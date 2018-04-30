Zimbabwe: Triangle Shoot Down Chapungu

Triangle . . . . . . . . (1) 3

Chapungu . . . . . . (0) 1

TRIANGLE star Nhamo Lameck is proving why he is one of the country's top players after helping his side to a memorable victory over Chapungu United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday at Gibbo.

It was the home side's fifth consecutive win having last tasted defeat on match day two against log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars at the same venue before Good Friday.

Lameck is having a good season despite having been consistent in the last few years and has scored his fourth goal in the last five games.

The home side were the better side throughout the entire 90 minutes but last season's rookie of the year Delic Murimba wasted the golden opportunity to put the hosts ahead after being set up by Lameck only to shoot over the bar with only keeper to beat after being teed-up by Lameck on the half hour mark.

Triangle, however, drew first blood eight minutes later with Murimba making amends on his earlier miss by chipping the ball over advancing Talbert Shumba after benefiting from a clearance from the back.

Chapungu pressed for an equaliser late in the first half but could not penetrate the rock solid Triangle back four with Kudzai Chigwida, Ralph Kawondera, Donald Dzvinyai and veteran Arnold Chivheya all impressive.

The second half was more entertaining as the Sugar Sugar Boys played more of a passing game, breaching the Chapungu defence every time they attacked much to the amusement of home crowd.

It only took Triangle five second half minutes to add their second goal, Lameck deservedly registering his name on the score-sheet with a thunderous left-footed shot to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Chapungu, who were failing to cope with the pace of Phineas Bamusi and Murimba, were luck not to concede a dozen goals as the hosts missed chance after chance with Murimba being the main culprit despite having a good game overall.

Murimba could have scored his second and Triangle's third on the 57th minute when it was difficult to miss and easier to score he chose the latter, ballooning his effort well over after another well weighed cross from Lameck.

Chapungu goalkeeper Shumba tried to keep his side in the game with a smart save off Anelka Chivandire's shot which looked like it was destined for the far corner before Murimba was pulled off in the 60th minute with Courage Denias getting into the fray.

Seasoned winger Bamusi scored thereafter within seconds of the substitution, forcing the ball home on the near post with everyone thinking the former CAPS United winger would tee-up the on-rushing strikers.

Triangle had more opportunities of improving their goal difference in the later stages of the game as they continued to create more goal scoring opportunities but veteran striker Denias missed an easy chance, sending his effort over from the underside of the bar before fellow substitute and fan favourite Patrick Magegedhla drove his effort wide from about eight yards in the 76th and 79th minute respectively.

Veteran striker Phillip Marufu scored the consolation goal for Chapungu with two minutes remaining on the clock benefiting from the lapse of concentration by the home side's defence.

"It is a disappointing loss, the way we gave away goals was disappointing. I don't expect that kind of defending from my seasoned defenders. We will have to go back to the drawing board change tactics and change some personnel because after a performance like this a lot is definitely going to change," said Chapungu head coach Tendai Chikuni.

It was obviously an opposite feeling from the jubilant winning coach Taurai Mangwiro who praised his troops for gunning down the Air Force of Zimbabwe side.

"A workmanlike performance from the boys, the application was sound, we were always in control. It's a very good show from everyone involved and we need to keep pushing. Winning five out of the previous five is good for our fans, we need them and they have been very patient with us and their presence makes a big difference," said Mangwiro.