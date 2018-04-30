Zimbabwe: Foot Patrol Unit for Zvishavane

Police in Zvishavane last week launched a foot patrol unit to intensify the fight against crime, while promoting an interface between the force and the community.

Speaking during the launch, officer commanding Zvishavane District Chief Superintendent Edward Ncube said plans were afoot to launch a 24-hour call centre to enable quick assistance of people in need of police services.

He said the foot patrol unit would be manning all areas in the Zvishavane to curb criminal activities.

"One very effective way of preventing crime is the presence of a disciplined, knowledgeable, duty-conscious and committed uniformed police officers in crime-prone areas," he said.

"The mere presence of police officers in the streets or on patrol removes the opportunity to commit most crimes and that's why we are launching this unit today."

Chief Supt Ncube said preserving peace and preventing crime could never be achieved by police officers who were far away from the crime scene.

He said police officers needed to be proactive in serving their communities.

"Duty requires that we are right there on the streets with the people all the time," he said.

Chief Supt Ncube said the police force was not a refuge for desperate job seekers, adding that while patrolling appeared to be a menial exercise done by the unsophisticated people, it was of utmost importance to the community in curbing crime.

"The ZRP cannot be home to desperate job seekers," he said.

"It is a profession of choice and never a last resort for desperate job seekers. Only those who are prepared, ready and willing to dutifully discharge all their duties to the best of their skills and knowledge should remain members of the ZRP."

Chief Supt Ncube pleaded with the public and the media not to be quick to condemn the police when they strayed from their duties, but rather assist them to serve the nation better.