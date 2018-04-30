30 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gallery Joins Intellectual Property Rights Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By At the Gallery

Last Thursday, the Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) celebrated World Intellectual Property Day at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

The celebrations were marked by an exhibition entitled Striking Idea; Powering Change: Women in Innovation and Creativity. The exhibition was a culmination of a competition staged by ARIPO, with seven schools from all over Zimbabwe participating.

The exhibition was segmented into three categories; the four to seven year olds, 8-11 year olds and 12-16 year olds. The competition was seen as a way of harnessing pupils natural competitive drive by instilling a sense of invention, design and openness to collaboration. The underlying factor of the competition being a value additive knowledge to students that ideas must be trademarked, copyrighted or patented as they are derived from an individual's intellect; that is, must belong to a person as a unique idea which had never been thought of.

The ideas generated by the students exhibiting were impressive; from vehicles to wearable technology, one would see that imagination is highly generated among the youth of Zimbabwe. The competition was easily interpretable to the participants as it was linked to the National Curriculum, in manner it presented itself in a way that pupils would think and create while having fun.

In his opening remarks, the ARIPO Director General, Mr Fernando Dos Santos stated that the main objective of the competition was to create intellectual property awareness, and this was done in schools that may have no access to information on that matter, a move which arguably creates greater enlightenment on the subject. Dos Santos further stated that children are capable of changing and developing an Intellectual Property Mentality globally, as their minds are open to new ideas. Mrs Doreen Sibanda of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe was agreeable in these statements as in her remarks she pointed out that Intellectual Property practice was crucial to the development of the creative industry's practice. Prizes were distributed after the ceremony and there are plans to renew the competition in coming years, on a more expansive level.

Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF Election Gets Second Day Amid Problems With Ballot Papers

Zanu PF was Sunday forced to roll over its primary elections to the next day amid massive bungling which saw the late or… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.