Junior Health Minister Sarah Opendi with Mpigi Woman MP Sarah Nakawunde inspect a solar powered microscope during the World Malaria Day celebrations at Mpigi police grounds on April 25,2018.

Kampala — Malaria figures in Uganda are alarming; with 2017 Ministry of Health statistics showing the disease still claims about 80,000 lives per year, equivalent to an average of 200 people every day - enough to fill 14 taxi vans that seat 14 passengers each.

Between 20 and 23% of those dying from malaria are children under the age of five. That is about 40 children in this cohort dying every day.

Malaria also accounts for 25 to 40% of sick people going to health facilities, 20% of all sick people who are admitted, and 9-14% of patients who are admitted in health facilities for all diseases and end up dying.

However, what is happening in Uganda seems to be happening in other countries too, according to a new report by independent policy researchers commissioned by Novartis, the health care company that launched fixed-dose artemisinin-based combination therapies, and released on April 17 in London. The new study, Malaria Futures for Africa, or MalaFa, reveals what malaria experts in Africa actually think about progress and challenges towards malaria elimination.

The MalaFa report, released during the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, captured thoughts of 68 malaria experts from 14 sub- Saharan African countries. The respondents including ministers of health, members of parliament, senior civil servants working in health, heads of national malaria control programmes and representatives of academia were picked from high malaria prevalence countries of Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Mali and Cote d'Ivoire among others.

The interviewees were engaged in face to face interviews between December 2017 and February and questioned about how ready their countries are in terms of policy and meeting 2030 malaria targets. They also answered queries on priorities for prevention and treatment, raising threats, any new tools being developed to respond to the malaria threat, and any operational research agenda.

Missed targets

According to the report, respondents held mixed feelings on the likelihood of meeting the World Health Organisation 2030 target of eliminating malaria.

While respondents in Senegal, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Namibia were very positive about their progress in the fight against malaria, those in Uganda and Kenya were skeptical; especially if the status quo is maintained.

Over three quarters of the respondents were alarmed about the potential impact of resistance on current prevention methods and treatments and the impact this might have on reducing transmission.

The MalaFa report notes that the decreasing incidence of malaria thanks to use of bed nets and other interventions may have made people complacent and that they now do not use the tools as well as they should. As a result, the success of the prevention campaigns appears to have led to a decline in use of prevention tools, such as bed nets.

Uganda recently completed a year-long campaign from February 2017 to distribute up to 27 million bed nets free of charge, covering 85% of the population, and at a cost of Shs97 billion. Dubbed the "Chase Malaria" campaign, it ended on Mar. 17 with a ceremony in Sheema in western Uganda.

At the event, President Yoweri Museveni challenged the leader to ensure compliance in the use of the bed nets.

"Stop using mosquito nets as wedding gowns and for fishing nets," Museveni said.

To tackle the malaria challenge of resistance, Dr. Nathan Mulure who heads the East and South African Cluster of Novartis, a global pharmaceutical company which makes the anti-malaria drug Coartem, told the Independent that researchers need to conduct trials to get new tools to fight the infection.

This is so even as the country has previously invested in prevention methods like Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in high prevalence areas in Northern Uganda and recently administering larvicides in valley dams to prevent breeding of malaria causing mosquitoes.

In 2015 and early 2016, the country had an unusual outbreak of malaria in areas that had once been declared free from the disease after an episode of the IRS intervention by the government a year before. The Ministry of Health had assured the public that with the spraying, the country was to completely eliminate the disease. They had argued that Dichloro-Diphenyl- Trichloroethane (DDT), a synthetic chemical used in IRS was particularly good at killing insects and that it would take many years for mosquitoes to breed again but suddenly people; especially children, got infected. Many even failed to respond to first line drug for complicated malaria - artesunate injection and coartem.

'Threat of drug resistance'

What is happening in Uganda seems to be happening in other countries surveyed by the MalaFa study. Respondents said healthcare managers need to develop plans to address the looming drug resistance. They also noted that tracking of substandard and counterfeit medicines is a big problem since many people are exposed to unregulated medicines. They want countries to develop surveillance systems to track the speed at which this resistance to artemisinin - based combination therapies may be developing.

Mulure whose pharmaceutical is conducting studies on a new single dose malaria drug at sites in Tororo and Mbarara however said that even though the first line malaria drug have been resisted by a few people, tests still show the drug to have up to 90% efficacy.

Denis Kibira, the Executive Director HEPs Uganda, an organisation that coordinates all local NGOs doing malaria work, says even without going into expensive ventures like IRS spraying and other complicated treatments, the country can still make strides in achieving the malaria elimination targets if people do simple basic things like cutting the grasses around their households and clearing stagnant water which act as mosquito breeding grounds.

As it is now however, every two minutes a child dies of the disease globally, the majority of who are aged under five and live in Sub Saharan Africa. The disease costs the African economy more than $12billion every year and slows the economic growth of countries with high malaria rates by 1.3%.

He says people who take anti-malaria drugs without doing tests pose a danger to the malaria fight. He said basing on symptoms, such as fever and headache, alone to give people Coartem who do not have malaria could lead to resistance of the drug when they ever get infected. He said people who have malaria but fail to complete the dose because they feel better pose a worse danger.

"They will keep the drug and use it when they fall sick again," he said, "Meanwhile the bug is getting exposed to sub optimal doses and soon it learns how to deal with them."