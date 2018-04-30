29 April 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Host Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire Reach Semis

Host Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire eased into the semis of the ongoing WAFU 'A' U-20 tournament after convincing wins in the ultimate Group A matches on Saturday.

Liberia beat Sierra Leone 5-1 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium whilst Cote d'Ivoire edged Guinea Bissau 4-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium at the both in Monrovia. The Ivorians topped the group with nine points, Liberia on six, with Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in that order on three and zero point respectively.

Musa Keabay got the opener for Liberia in the first minute but that jubilation did not last long when Sierra Leone replied through John Kamara in the third minute.

Sheku Sheriff restored the host lead in the 23rd minute as the Lone Stars carried a narrow lead into the break.

Keabay scored twice in the second half to complete his hat-trick with Chancy Freeman nailing the win with the fifth in added-on time.

Elsewhere, Diabate Yalatie scored a first half brace before Joe Beugre and Dabi Willy Berciano added to the tally to seal victory for Cote d'Ivoire at the expense of Guinea Bissau.

The competition continues on Sunday with the ultimate matches of Group B.

Liberia

