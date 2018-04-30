29 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dialogue Worked Out Solution for the Country's 60 Years Chronic Problems - Prof. Salem

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the National Dialogue, Prof. Hashem Ali Salem has underlined that the dialogue has worked out the solutions for the Country's 50 years chronic problems.

Prof. Salem said , Sunday, in the press briefing , at the Oil House, on the progress of the National Dialogue that the fruit of the dialogue is the formation of the permanent constitution, adding that the Government of the National Accord would not be repeated as it includes all the political parties and the armed movements.

He denied that the National Dialogue was based on quotation, noting that the National Accord Government policy turns the citizen from consumer to productive person.

