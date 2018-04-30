Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Arrangements of Ministry of Water Resources and Electricity for Summer Season

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office Sunday the Minister of Water Resources and Electricity, Engineer Muttaz Musa, and reviewed the arrangements to guarantee stability of the electricity supply in the summer season, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a press statement, the minister said that the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister was informed on the electricity power strategy for the coming 12 years (up to the year 2030) with concentration on the new and renewed energies, increasing the power generation units' production, enhancing efficiency of Al-Foula station and the eastern and western extensions of the national power grid.

Engineer Muttaz pointed out that the meeting has discussed the electricity power linkage with the neighboring countries, especially with the neighboring countries, adding that they also tackled progress of the negotiation on the Renaissance Dam's file.

He referred to meeting scheduled to be held on May 5th in Addis Ababa between the Ministers of Water Resources of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia and another meeting due to held also in Addis Aaba on May 15 between the Ministers of Water Resources the three countries in presence of the Directors of Intelligence, Foreign Ministers.

He announced that the power linking project between Sudan and Ethiopia will be completed during the coming four months.