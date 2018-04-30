Sudan: VP Chairs Voluntary Repatriation Meeting

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the Higher Committee for the Voluntary Repatriation in the presence of the Walis (governors) of Darfur States and a number of the related circles.

The Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Adam Al-Fakki said in a press statement that the meeting affirmed that the issue of the voluntary repatriation has become the first issue, at the Presidency level, noting that more that million citizen were voluntarily repatriated.

He has affirmed that the Walis will work for implementation of the three dimensions of the repatriation which will be given the top priority.