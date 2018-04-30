Sudan: National Legislature and U.S. Congress Delegation Hold Joint Sitting of Discussion

Khartoum — The National Assembly, chaired by the Speaker, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, and the visiting US Congress delegation Sunday held a joint sitting of discussion.

Prof. Omer has given a briefing in the session about the method adopted in the National Legislature's deliberations and number of its specialized sittings and the rate of 30% assigned for women membership at the Legislature.

He referred to the legislative and observatory role of the Legislature, informing about the potentialities of Sudan and its water, oil and mining resources.

He tackled in his address the history of the Sudanese - American relations, the stages of misunderstanding and the role of American companies in oil exploration at Sudan.

Prof. Omer denounced the claims of some pressure circles against Sudan without regard to the reality of situation in Sudan and the positive change witnessed in stability in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, referring to outcome of the national dialogue in security and stability, the efforts of Sudan in combating terrorism and money laundry.

He referred to the role of Sudan and its communication with the international organizations and its endeavors to enhance the situation of human rights in Sudan.

The Chairman of the Council of States, Dr. Omer Suleiman, has gave a review of the federal government system in Sudan which copes with the vast area and the diversity in languages, cultures and religions in the country.

Deputy Chairman of the Council of States, Dr. Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa, informed about Sudan's hosting to the big number of refugees who arrived from South Sudan State without receiving aid the international community.

Meanwhile, head of the US Congress delegation has expressed their pleasure to visit Sudan, referring to their adoption of some files for enhancing the relations with Sudan and Africa.

The talks between the two sides have tackled the obstacles and challenges facing Sudan in realization of peace and stability and their impact on the life of citizens, agriculture, education and banks.

The talks further included the available opportunities to correct the erroneous concepts about Sudan, the reality of situation in the country, human rights, the freedom of religion as well as the role of Sudan in combating terrorism and money laundry.