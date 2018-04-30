Sudan: Musa Mohamed Ahmed Affirms State Support to Kassala State Development Campaign

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has affirmed the state support to the Kassala State's development campaign and completion of the infrastructures in the state.

He gave the affirmation during his meeting at the Republican Palace Sunday with a delegation of the people's committee of the campaign for development of Kassala State, headed by the state's Wali (governor), Adam Gamma.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) said that the meeting has discussed outcome of the recent meeting held between the committee and the President of the Republic, who affirmed his keenness to support implementation of development projects in the state.

Gamma indicated that he informed the President of the Republic on the efforts exerted for success of the development campaign in Kassala State and the arrangements to benefit from efforts of the expatriate citizens of the state for supporting the development campaign.