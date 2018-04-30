29 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Congress Delegation Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — A delegation of the US Congress arrived in Khartoum Sunday on a three-day visit on the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

The delegation will meet during the visit with the Chairman of the National Legislature, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the national dialogue mechanism, activists in the fields of general freedoms and human rights, businessmen, leaderships in the agricultural an economic fields and officials of the UN organizations in Sudan.

The US Congress delegation will pay a visit to a number of important institutions and utilities in Sudan.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.