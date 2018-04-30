Kenya: Agency Plans for 60% Local Programming on Radio, TV

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) hopes to achieve 60 per cent local content programming by 2022.

The authority's regional manager (Coast) Joseph Kamunge said many broadcasters had embraced the idea of giving more airplay to local programmes and content.

"The uptake is good. Many broadcasting houses have given more time to local content, unlike in the past when foreign productions and programmes dominated our broadcasting houses," he said.

Mr Kamunge was speaking at Royal Court Hotel in Mombasa after officially opening a one-day workshop on broadcasting regulation. The meeting was attended by broadcasters from different media houses based at the Coast.

"Initially, our target was to have 40 per cent of local programming in one year and then achieve the 60 per cent target after four years. Many players have now taken it up. We are noticing the changes taking place in our television and our radio stations. This is encouraging to us, the regulators," he said.

Mr Kamunge said those who started airing local programmes in 2015 are expected to have reached the 40 per cent threshold by 2019. Broadcasters should read and understand the updated programming code which gives guidelines on the contents they are supposed to air, he said.