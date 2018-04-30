Kenya: Langat, Wayua Reign in Mutuini Half Marathon

Nakuru's Leonard Langat and Cecilia Wayua from Ngong are the inaugural Mutuini Half Marathon champions held on Sunday at the Kirigu Primary School, Dagoretti South.

Langat, the 2016 Sotokoto Half marathon winner, broke away from a group of five with 16 kilometres to go win the race held under overcast in 1 hour, 03 minutes and 14 seconds.

Langat, who finished second at the 2015 Istanbul and 2016 Rome-Ostia Half Marathons, needed 34 seconds as he weathered a strong charge from Mwea's William Waweru to win the race that started and ended at Kirigu Primary School.

Razini Lentleteaik claimed the last podium place in 1:03:44 in the race that is being used to raise funds for Mutuini Hope and Development Project Centre, that takes care of needy and neglected children.

Wayua, the Standard Chartered Taipei Marathon champion, clocked 1:16:26 to win the hotly contested women's race by six seconds from Nyahururu's Margaret Murigi, as Naomi Nduta also from Nyahururu settled third in 1:16:50.

Langat, 27, who finished 29th during the 2017 World Cross Country Championships in Uganda, stayed in the leading pack that was reduced to five at half way.

"I felt strong to inject in the next gear and see the reaction of my rivals but they took long," said Langat, the 2015 Baringo 10km race winner.

"It's only Waweru, who looked threatening but I managed to wade him off."

The 23-year-old Waweru, who won the 2016 Mwea Half Marathon, said even though the course looked great, his final kick to turn the tables on Langat failed him.

"It was a good race for a start with the weather complimenting it but the organisers need to control the traffic next time since there was lot of movement," said Waweru.

Wayua pulled along four rivals as the women's race tightened at the 9km mark. It turned out to be a three-horse battle involving Wayua, Murigi and Nduta after the 16km, before Nduta was dropped with 2km to go.

A breathtaking exchanged ensured before Wayua put on another pair of wheels to drop Murigi for the victory.

"It was a good warm up for a series of races in China," said Waya, the 2017 Kinmen Marathon winner in China.

Alfred Ng'eno, the 2015 World Cross Country men's Under-20 bronze medallist, won the men's 10km race in 30:27.66, beating local cross country specialist Dominic Lagat and Rediscover Nandi 10km race champion Isaac Leleli in 30:28.77 and 30:29.98 respectively.

Edna Mutahi clocked 34:57.94 to edge out Catherine Syokau and veteran Kajiado Half Marathon winner Perin Nenkampi in 34:58.93 and 35:00.95 respectively.

Mutuini Hope and Development Project Centre, which has 102 children in nursery to secondary school, was started in 2015.

The race organiser Mbugua Mwangi said that they intend to purchase a land and develop it since the lease of where they are accommodated ends in six years' time.

The men and women's winners in half marathon got Sh 70,000 each, while those winning in the 10km race pocketed Sh 25,000 each in the prize list that covered the top 10 finishers.

Among the sponsors of the race were National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), Aquamist Water, Nairobi Hospital, Babs Security, Cooperative Bank and Nation Media Group.