Kenya: Two Killed, 21 Injured in Maara River Multiple Crash

Two people have died while 21 others were injured in a multiple road crash near Kajiunduthi High School along Meru -Nairobi highway in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Maara OCPD Johnston Kabusia said, a bus belonging to Joy Kenya Company, was heading to Meru town from Nairobi when it crashed few metres from Maara River bridge at about 9:40pm on Saturday.

Mr Kabusia said the bus veered off the road into a nearby bush to avoid crashing into the river after its breaks failed.

A lorry, which was coming from Meru town towards Chuka Town, ran into a crowd of people and several vehicles at the scene of the Joy Kenya bus crash, killing two and injuring 12. Mr Kabusia said the lorry, too, developed break failure.

RESCUE TEAMS

Some of the injured were taken to Chuka County Referral and PCEA Chogoria Mission hospitals. The bodies were moved to Chuka Hospital mortuary.

"The injured passengers were rushed to Chogoria PCEA Hospital for treatment," Mr Kabusia said.

He said the police, Red Cross and Tharaka-Nithi County emergency rescue teams, who responded quickly on receiving information from members of the public, were able to save the passengers from the 52-seater bus.

SPEEDING

The officer has called on drivers using the road to avoid speeding. He said that the section of the road between Chuka and Meru, which has many sharp corners and steep slopes, has become slippery due to the ongoing rains.

He noted that police have also launched investigation to establish whether the bus is licensed to operate on the Nairobi -Meru road.

The accident comes barely a day after another bus belonging to Kensilver Bus Company crashed few metres from Nithi River bridge killing one and injuring several others.