During the meeting, the two officials discussed the newly launched USAID-funded health program in The Gambia, the country's recent eligibility for a Millennium Challenge Corporation Threshold Program, and the new Gambian National Development Plan (NDP).

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met today with The Honorable Amadou Sanneh, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of The Gambia. Administrator Green congratulated the Minister for the restoration of The Gambia's eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and expressed support for the country's democratic transition.

