South Africa: Soldier Shot Dead in South Africa

A SOLDIER from Bulawayo died in South Africa last week after he was shot by an unknown assailant when he resisted a robbery attempt, leading to an argument in a supermarket.

Sergeant Phakamile Ncube (33), who was based at Two Brigade, died last Monday afternoon after being shot outside Discount Foods shop in Hillbrow.

His wife Ms Nokuthula Dube, a teacher at Induna Primary School, and his four children stay at Induna Barracks in Bulawayo.

Our Bulawayo Bureau visited some of his family members at his grandfather's house in Mzilikazi suburb yesterday and they were still trying to come to terms with Sgt Ncube's tragic death.

His aunt, Ms Busisiwe Mhlambi, said Sgt Ncube had visited South Africa a few days before his death to buy groceries and clothing for his family and was set to return home on the day he died.

"We're still shocked by what happened to my nephew," she said.

"He was still young and didn't deserve to die in this manner. It's unfortunate that he was alone when the shooting incident occurred, but witnesses said he caught a stranger dipping his fingers into his pockets while he was in the shop.

"He asked the man why he was searching him and the man told him that he was a security guard in the shop.

"My nephew questioned the man why he was not in uniform and asked him to produce proof that he was an employee in that shop.

"An argument ensued after the man failed to produce his work identity card."

Ms Mhlambi said Ncube paid for his groceries, including a shopping bag, where he wanted to pack his groceries and left the shop, but the man followed him and shot him on the neck.

"According to the witnesses, he bled heavily after the shooting and lost a lot of blood," she said.

"Police officers and members of the public nearby could not help him as they had no medical equipment. They said he died about an hour after the shooting."

South African online media is awash with gruesome pictures of Sgt Ncube lying on the ground.

Sgt Ncube's cousin, Ms Sibahle Ncube, said his death was a blow to the family.

"It's really devastating that this man decided to kill my brother over a petty issue," she said.

"We're still trying to come to terms with his death. A report was made to the police and we're hoping that police in South Africa will find the culprit and arrest him.

"We understand that what happened was captured on CCTV at Discount Foods."

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) confirmed Sgt Ncube's death and described him as a hard-working and dedicated soldier.

"Sgt Ncube was attested into the ZNA in 2006 and did his basic military training at Recruit Training Depot before being posted to 42 Infantry Battalion as a rifleman," said ZNA in a statement.

"The following year, he was posted to the Zimbabwe Army Education Corps and was attached to Mbalabala Primary School as a storeman until 2009.

"He was then posted to 1 Education Company attached at Induna Primary School where he was appointed the school administrator until 2016. Last year, Sgt Ncube was posted to 2 Education Company and attached to 23 Combat Group at Magunje Primary School with the same appointment of school administrator."

While in the force, the ZNA added, Sgt Ncube did a number of military courses and rose through the ranks due to his hard work and dedication.

Sgt Ncube is survived by his wife Nokuthula and four children.

He was buried at his rural home in Gwanda on Saturday.