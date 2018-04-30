29 April 2018

Sudan Reaffirms Its Commitment to Security Council Resolutions On Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Khartoum — Sudan on Sunday renewed its firm stand and full commitment to the implementation of resolutions of the UN Security Council on sanctions imposed on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In a statement it issued on Sunday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that Sudan has no dealings with Democratic People's Republic of Korea be it on issues included in the UNSC sanctions or any other areas.

The statement said within the context of the constructive engagement between the Sudan and the United States a meeting was held at the Ministry on Sunday with the Sudanese side headed by the undersecretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani Nayeem and the US Assistant Secretary of State at the Department of Treasury, Marshall Billingslea.

It said the talks discussed Sudan's commitment to the UNSC resolution on Democratic People's Republic of Korea, with the Sudan stressing its full commitment to regional and international resolutions on international peace and security and preserving them and for a world free of weapons of mass destruction

