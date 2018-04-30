Sudan: Finance Minister Receives U.S. Assistant Secretary At Department of Treasury

Khartoum — The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, DR Mohamed Osman Rikkabi, on Sunday received the US Assistant Secretary of State at the Department of Treasury, Marshall Billingslea

The minister briefed the American official on the economic situation in the Sudan and the challenges facing the Sudanese national economy as a result of keeping the name of the Sudan within the list of states sponsor of international terrorism.

He also referred to the failure to write off Sudan's foreign debts, notwithstanding that Sudan has met all the prerequisites qualifying it to have its debts removed from the book and benefiting from the HIBC initiative

The minister stressed that the Sudan would continue with its economic reform programmes, calling for economic assistance to complete this reform and to be able to help the weak layers of the community.

The Minister said the meeting was fruitful and that it discussed all issues related to the coming phase and how the two sides could work to have the name of the Sudan removed from the list of countries sponsor of international terrorism and to normalize relations with the United states and the world community, particularly with regards to financing and business.

The American official, Billingslea, who met the minister in the presence of the state minister for finance, the undersecretary at the Ministry and the deputy governor of the Central Bank, said Sudan has achieved progress in the five tracks.

He said Sudan should achieve more freedoms, human rights and work on building normal relations with the Sudan

He promised to restore relations with American banks and with foreign correspondents for the bank and to encourage American banks to open branches in the Sudan and to help the Sudan write off its foreign debts.