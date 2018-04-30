29 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives Copy of Credentials of Indonesian Ambassador

Khartoum — FM Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim revived, Sunday, a copy of the credentials of the new Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum prior to submitting the original copy to the President of the Republic.

Ambassador Al-Naeim welcomed the Ambassador wishing him success in his mission in the country.

He affirmed the Foreign Ministry and all the related circles 'readiness to provide every possible assistances to facilitate his assignments in the country.

The two sides reviewed the growing development of bilateral relations and strengthening of joint cooperation in trade and economic fields to increase the volume of trade exchange.

The meeting also, discussed the ongoing preparations for holding the next meeting of the political consultation committee between the two countries t the level of the Deputy Foreign Ministers.

