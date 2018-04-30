Photo: The Herald

Sitting Zanu PF Mazowe West MP Kazembe Kazembe has been fingered in political violence which erupted Sunday morning ahead of the party's primary elections leaving rival Tafadzwa Musarara's driver injured and hospitalised.

The violence also saw Musarara's 30 tonne truck and a kombi destroyed, while campaign material worth thousands of dollars was looted.

According to one of the drivers, over a dozen suspected Kazembe supporters approached Musarara's vehicles which were parked at Concession township in the early hours of Sunday and deflated tyres before beating up the two staffers manning the cars.

"They came and started knocking at the doors demanding that I should open up. Sensing danger I called my colleague, Bachelor Mpalani, only to discover that he was also under attack," said one of the drivers.

"I jumped out of the car and fled, leaving them deflating the Kombi and also looting t-shirts and flour which were in the 30-tonne truck."

He said the truck driver was severely beaten up and later rushed to Harare hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Musarara's campaign manager, only identified as Applos, told NewZimbabwe.com that they lost campaign material worth over $5,000 dollars.

"I was alerted at around 03:00am about the robbery and I called the police who arrived in the morning and took some statements from one of the drivers and that was when we discovered that a lot of our campaign materials had been stolen," he said.

The case was reported at Concession Police Station who referred it to the Bindura Criminal Investigation Department because of the robbery allegations.

CID Bindura deployed three pain cloths police officers who visited the scene and opened a docket under case number RRB 333861440.

The police also said they were investigating one Muwandi, Jonah Ngwenya, Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Deputy Provincial Youth Chairman Frenado Ruwizhi, Concession District Chairman Musakwa, and one Somanje in connection with the violence.

Both Kazembe and Musarara were not available for comment.

Last week there were reports of Sports Minister Kazembe who is also the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairman being accused of manipulating the voters' roll.

The minister denied the allegations and said that they were being made by his rivals who had no support base.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF primary elections for local government and house of assembly in Mazowe West failed to kick off Sunday owing to delays in the arrival of ballot papers.

The elections, according to all the contestants' poll agents, were expected Monday morning at 7am.

The ruling party's national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje confirmed delays in several provinces to the State media and said results of all the primaries were going to be ready by 16:00hrs Monday.