Burundi: Collapsing Toilets Spark Disease Fears

Bujumbura — ILL-equipped humanitarian groups fear a deadly outbreak of diseases after over 800 pit latrines overflowed following heavy rains in southern Burundi.

Some 500 latrines in the village of Gatabo and 300 latrines in Buga village of Kayogoro Commune in Makamba province have overflowed in the wake of the inclement weather last week.

The dirty water from these latrines poured into these neighboring villages and residents who are fearing for their health.

Volunteers from the Burundi Red Cross have mobilise themselves to sanitise the affected localities but are ill-equipped.

"The Makamba Branch faces an insufficient stock of aquatabs and chlorine for water treatment at home as well as pumps, overalls and boots to successfully perform the spraying activities," said a spokesperson.

The lack of sufficient equipment also hinders the conduct of hygiene awareness sessions.

Heavy rains have pummeled the entire East African country in recent days.

Last week, a least four people, including three children, drowned in the floods afflicting the capital Bujumbura.

Hundreds of residents have been left homeless.

Over 50 people were injured when a landslide caused by heavy rain left at least six people dead in Bujumbura in March. - CAJ News