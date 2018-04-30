Sudan: Child Killed, Homes Destroyed in Darfur Fires

Gireida — A fire in Gireida in South Darfur led to the death of a girl on Saturday. In the Donki Abyad camp for displaced people, 20 houses burned to ashes.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that the fire that broke out in El Majlis residential district in Gireida on Saturday caused the death of Halima Abdallah (4).

"The full contents of four houses burned to the ground," he added.

Another fire broke out at Donki Abyad camp, south of Gireida, on the same day. "20 shelters were destroyed," a camp sheikh reported.

He appealed to humanitarian organisations to immediately intervene and provide aid.