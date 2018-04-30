30 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta, Odinga Appoint Committee of Advisors on 'Handshake'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A committee of 14 advisors to steer national dialogue under the 'Building Bridges initiative' has been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Among those in the committee are Busia Senator Amos Wako, his Garissa counterpart Yusuf Haji, Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni and James Matundura.

The team is expected to work "under the direction of the building bridges initiative secretariat," which is headed by Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

The appointments come a few weeks after the Uhuru-Raila handshake that was received with mixed reactions.

Kenya

Cartels Target Kenyatta's Big Four Projects

When the World Bank last year revealed in a report that cash-hungry slumlords and politicians had blocked modernisation… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.