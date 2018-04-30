Kenyatta, Odinga Appoint Committee of Advisors on 'Handshake'

Nairobi — A committee of 14 advisors to steer national dialogue under the 'Building Bridges initiative' has been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Among those in the committee are Busia Senator Amos Wako, his Garissa counterpart Yusuf Haji, Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni and James Matundura.

The team is expected to work "under the direction of the building bridges initiative secretariat," which is headed by Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

The appointments come a few weeks after the Uhuru-Raila handshake that was received with mixed reactions.