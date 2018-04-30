Libya: Kids Caught Up in Libya Civil Strife

Tripoli — MORE than 29 000 unaccompanied migrant children are at increased risk of human trafficking, arbitrary detention, forced labour and sexual exploitation in Libya.

This has prompted humanitarian organisations to enhance migrant and refugee child protection measures in the North African country.

According to the International Organisation of Migration's (IOM's) Displacement Tracking Matrix identified some 29 370 unaccompanied migrant children.

The organisation believes the real figure could be much higher.

Othman Belbeisi, IOM Chief of Mission, said enhancing their assistance and protection of children on the move was paramount to humanitarians.

"We welcome and encourage further cooperation between all relevant actors to ensure that we are able to better protect more children in Libya," Belbeisi said.

IOM is part of a Best Interest Determination (BID) panel convened for complex cases where child protection experts discuss and identify protection solutions for individual cases.

The first BID panel has addressed the case of a girl (aged 7) who left her home in West Africa with her mother.

She lost her mother on a journey on the Mediterranean Sea in an attempt to reach Europe. The Coast Guard rescued the minor.

The girl has been reunited with her father in Ivory Coast.

Civil strife has beset Libya since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown during the Arab uprisings of 2011.

It is now the principal point of entry to Europe for African migrants.