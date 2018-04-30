29 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bandari Edge Struggling Nakumatt

By David Kwalimwa

Hassan Abdalla helped himself to a brace to aid visiting Bandari to a 2-1 victory against Nakumatt in a Kenyan Premier League encounter at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

The winners went ahead on 13th minutes, when Abdalla easily went past two opposing players and fired a low driver past the advancing Lucas Indeche, who was guarding Nakumatt's goal.

Boniface Mukhekhe restored parity to the scoreline via the penalty box 12 minutes later in a spot kick that left reserve Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo with no chance.

Abdalla then scored what turned out to be the winning goal with a sweet left footed finish nine minutes after the restart.

This result enables the dockers move a position on the standings to third, while struggling Nakumatt remain bottom of the pile.

