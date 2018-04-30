The United Democratic Front (UDF) is resurrecting in readiness for the 2919 elections, at least from what was witnessed on Sunday in Blantyre when the president Atupele Muluzi addressed a public rally one would conclude that the polls next year will be exciting one with the UDF leader saying there is "a sense of hope" for a better Malawi, warning the party should not be ruled out from the race.

Addressing thousands of UDF supporters at Desert Group in the populous location in Blantyre, Muluzi said, the UDF party has a history in the country and that there is no way it can fail to participate in the 2019 elections.

He backed the idea of a "youthquake" in the watershed elections, advising the youth in the country to take an active role in the party and make sure that they register so that they can also vote.

"As young people you keep complaining and yet you don't go to register and vote for leaders of your choice. That's the genesis of our problems" said Muluzi.

He called for an "increasing youth turnout" in registering to vote and then casting the ballots

"The future of the country is in your hands but you need to participate by registering and vote," said Muluzi.

He told the gathering that voter registration starts on May and advised all the youth in the country to go and register en masse.

Muluzi said he was ready to deliver and make change as Malawi needs youthful leadership that must propel the country to growth.

The UDF leader also told the gathering that he will be contesting as presidential candidate for the party at the convention slated for August 1 and 2 this year.

He is likely going to face Balaka North legislator Lucius Banda in a two-horse race at the convention.

Howevr, UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo told the Blantyre's Bangwe rally that the party has placed its trust in Muluzi to be its torchbearer.

"The convention will decide the torch bearer, but we are certain that Atupele will lead us and that is why we have decided to endorse him as our desirable candidate," said Padambo.

UDF Southern Region governor MacDonald Symon also said the party has agreed that Atupele be the presidential candidate, saying he is now ripe to govern.