Kenya: Ulinzi Gun Down Chemelil Sugar

Ulinzi Stars ended their home losing streak after securing a 2-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

The Dunstan Nyaudo-coached soldiers were on a firing mood and after 20 minutes of well co-ordinated football, Oliver Ruto put Ulinzi Stars ahead when he unleashed a fierce free kick outside the box to the roof of the net that beat Chemelil goalkeeper John Waw.

Ulinzi Stars top marksman Masita Masuta stretched their lead in the 40th minute after receiving a well weighted cross from Cliff Otieno to head home to the far corner for his fifth goal of the season.

In the second half, Chemelil coach Charles Odero made two changes by introducing Stephen Njoroge and Bliss Kityo for the off colour Morrise Wandera and Benjamin Oketch.

These changes brought some lively exchanges in the attacking pattern of the sugar millers as they raided the soldiers’ rear guard but were let down by poor finishing.

Coach Nyaudo made three changes and brought in Cliff Kasuti, Oscar Wamalwa and Enosh Ochieng’ for Michael Otieno, Masita Masuta and Daniel Waweru, but this did little to change their attacking style.

In the 55th minute, Mohammed ‘‘Rio’’Hassan's superb header was flagged off for offside by centre referee Peter Waweru.

“We're rediscovering our winning ways at home. We have been playing and losing at our home ground as if we’re an away team. This win is a morale booster ahead of our away match against Nzoia next weekend,’’ said an elated coach Nyaudo.

Chemelil coach Odero blamed fatigue for the defeat saying they travelled Sunday morning for the match.

“ We covered more than 200km and the long and tiresome journey affected the boys' playing pattern" said coach Odero, whose side take on AFC Leopards in their next match at home.