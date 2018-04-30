Nigeria: Cycling Lagos' International Championship to Incorporate Clubs, Professionals, Others

The Cycling Lagos is set to begin with an international yearly cycling event involving professionals, amateurs, clubs, associations, celebrities, corporate personalities, children and youths. The competition will debut this year from July 7 to August 25.

Unveiling the programme for the maiden edition of the championship in Lagos at the weekend, Chairman, Cycling Lagos, Mr. Soji Adekeye said the competition would enhance the development of the cycling culture in the country, adding that it would be an engaging two months of activities.

"The event promises to be one of the biggest sports, tourism and entertainment events in the nation and the entire Africa. We are using this medium to unveil activities built in to add value to the property and enhance the development of the cycling culture in Nigeria even from early age.

"These events will transverse an engaging two months of activities between July 7 and August 25 this year. It will also involve a complete four months online and offline media sensitisation," he said.

He said that the activities for the two months programme would include a riding tour of Lagos, Lagos cycling children summer clinic, which will involve coaching and talents development programme, entertainment and corporate brand exhibition at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

"The event will climax with the grand finale of the cycling competition and corporate Lagos dinner on August 25. The competition will involve over 1000 cyclists from within and outside the country," he stated.

Also speaking at the unveiling, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh described the idea as a laudable one.

"The Lagos State Sports Commission with the mandate of the Lagos State government will always support private sector initiatives for the development of sports in Lagos. And the Cycling Lagos programme is another opportunity for us to see what the corporate and private sector has for sports and we as a body will support them the ways we can," he said.