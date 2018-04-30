Nigeria: Body Honours Oldest Urhobo Man in Ikorodu

In recognition of his achievements, Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), Ikorodu branch, Lagos State has honoured Pa Michael Onoghemuovwe as the oldest Urhobo man in Ikorodu.

In his speech, Chairman UPU Ikorodu Sub Branch, Chief Christopher Obriki, described Pa Onoghemuove as a great man whose life is worthy of emulation.

According to him, "Pa Onoghemuove is a gentle loving father to us. He handles the affairs of UPU very well. If any Urhobo man has any issue, he responds quickly and assists."

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer, of Ikorodo Sub Branch, Mr. Joseph Obireko, described Pa Onoghemuove as a caring and loving man that assists people in times of need.

In an interview, Pa Onohemuove expressed appreciation to UPU Ikorodo branch for the honour and thanked God for sparing his life. He said the secret of his long life was due to the love of God on his life. Sharing his secret of marriage, he said tolerance is very important. According to him, married couples must learn to tolerate one another adding that no one is perfect.

Born on April 15, 1923 in Delta State, Pa Michael attended Okha Memorial Standard School Ughwrughelli Agbarho in 1939. He joined the Nigerian Railway Corporation in 1956 where he served in the maintenance department till his retirement in 1981. He got married to his wife, Margret Onoghrnuovwe in 1967 and the marriage is blessed with nine children.

The UPU Ikorodu Branch Almanac was also launched on the day.