30 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Body Honours Oldest Urhobo Man in Ikorodu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sunday Aikulola

In recognition of his achievements, Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), Ikorodu branch, Lagos State has honoured Pa Michael Onoghemuovwe as the oldest Urhobo man in Ikorodu.

In his speech, Chairman UPU Ikorodu Sub Branch, Chief Christopher Obriki, described Pa Onoghemuove as a great man whose life is worthy of emulation.

According to him, "Pa Onoghemuove is a gentle loving father to us. He handles the affairs of UPU very well. If any Urhobo man has any issue, he responds quickly and assists."

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer, of Ikorodo Sub Branch, Mr. Joseph Obireko, described Pa Onoghemuove as a caring and loving man that assists people in times of need.

In an interview, Pa Onohemuove expressed appreciation to UPU Ikorodo branch for the honour and thanked God for sparing his life. He said the secret of his long life was due to the love of God on his life. Sharing his secret of marriage, he said tolerance is very important. According to him, married couples must learn to tolerate one another adding that no one is perfect.

Born on April 15, 1923 in Delta State, Pa Michael attended Okha Memorial Standard School Ughwrughelli Agbarho in 1939. He joined the Nigerian Railway Corporation in 1956 where he served in the maintenance department till his retirement in 1981. He got married to his wife, Margret Onoghrnuovwe in 1967 and the marriage is blessed with nine children.

The UPU Ikorodu Branch Almanac was also launched on the day.

Nigeria

FIFA Threatens Worldwide Ban On Nigeria Without Further Notice

World football governing body, FIFA at the weekend warned that it would not consult with any of the parties fighting for… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.