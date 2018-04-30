Kenya: Schools to Re-Open for Second Term Amid Flooding Challenges

Nairobi — Schools are set to reopen on Monday for the second term with the flooding as a result of the current heavy rains expected to be the main challenge for many institutions.

The recent rains resulted in many schools being submerged with students being sent home for their safety.

Several schools will also have new principals after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) transferred 515 head teachers.

The government is also expected to rollout medical cover for students and conclude their registration under the National Education Management Information System.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had acknowledged that the ongoing rains have affected infrastructure in many parts of the country, including hindering access to school environments.

The Ministry had instructed regional and county directors to conduct an assessment on the impact of the rains on schools ahead of second term opening.