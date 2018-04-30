30 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Schools to Re-Open for Second Term Amid Flooding Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Schools are set to reopen on Monday for the second term with the flooding as a result of the current heavy rains expected to be the main challenge for many institutions.

The recent rains resulted in many schools being submerged with students being sent home for their safety.

Several schools will also have new principals after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) transferred 515 head teachers.

The government is also expected to rollout medical cover for students and conclude their registration under the National Education Management Information System.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had acknowledged that the ongoing rains have affected infrastructure in many parts of the country, including hindering access to school environments.

The Ministry had instructed regional and county directors to conduct an assessment on the impact of the rains on schools ahead of second term opening.

Kenya

Kenyatta, Odinga Appoint Committee of Advisors on 'Handshake'

A committee of 14 advisors to steer national dialogue under the 'Building Bridges initiative' has been appointed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.